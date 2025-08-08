Marc Guehi has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. | Getty Images

Marc Guehi is on Liverpool’s radar in the summer transfer window but a Premier League rival could now make a move.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi could be about to take a significant twist.

The Reds have the Crystal Palace centre-back on their transfer wish list in the summer window. Arne Slot’s Premier League champions are currently short of an out-and-out option after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of up to £35 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Slot will not be panicking with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez at his disposal, last Monday’s pre-season double-header against Athletic Bilbao underlined how numbers can quickly deplete. Gomez is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury while Van Dijk was absent because of illness.

Guehi has entered the final year of his contract at Palace and seemingly has no plans to pen an extension. He's made eye-catching progress since joining the Eagles from Chelsea four years ago, establishing himself as an England regular. In addition, he skippered Palace to FA Cup glory for the first time in the club's history last season.

Guehi’s profile means that he ticks plenty of boxes for Liverpool. However, given he’s in the final 12 months of his Selhurst Park deal, they will not want to overpay for the 25-year-old, with a price tag of £40 million mooted.

The former Swansea City loanee has previously been in demand. Newcastle United failed to sign Guehi last summer after having bids of up to £65 million rejected. The Magpies are reportedly still interested in his signature. In addition, Tottenham Hotspur had a £70 million offer rebuffed during the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other clubs have also been linked in the past, including a return to Chelsea. The Stamford Bridge side may regret selling Guehi to Palace for £20 million in 2021 given his development.

It appears that Chelsea will now need a new centre-back this summer. The London outfit have suffered a devastating injury blow to Levi Colwill. The academy product has ruptured his ACL and will miss the majority of the 2025-26 season. A club statement said: “Defender Levi Colwill has today undergone successful surgery to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“The 22-year-old had reported back to Cobham for pre-season at the start of this week, before unfortunately sustaining the injury in training. Medical assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action. Levi will now begin his recovery and be supported by the club's medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase.”

Colwill is first choice in Enzo Meresca’s side, having helped them to Club World Cup glory earlier this summer. The Blues do have Tosin Adarabioyo Wesley Fofana, Benoît Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Axel Disasi as options but the latter pair spent time out on loan last season, while Fofana has been plagued by fitness woes throughout his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Chelsea could well turn their attention to Guehi. They already hold a 20 per cent sell-on clause on any profit made, so could potentially land him for cheaper than the suggested £40 million. Maresca’s men reportedly explored a deal in January after Fofana sustained a serious hamstring problem.

However, there are suggestions that Guehi’s preference is to join Liverpool this summer. There is an argument that the Reds’ centre-back situation is in a state of flux. Konate is in the final year of his Anfield contract and is yet to agree fresh terms, with some suggestions that he is open to a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Gomez, meanwhile, has struggled with injury problems during the past few years. Last campaign, he suffered a recurring hamstring problem that required surgery.