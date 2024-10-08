Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer rumours: The Borussia Dortmund attacker recently netted a hat-trick in UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool’s reported target Karim Adeyemi has already commented on his future earlier this summer amid the current transfer links.

Adeyemi, 22, has been making waves in Germany across the years, hailed for his exceptional speed which saw him record a faster 30m sprint time than eight-time Olympic Gold medal sprinter - and the fastest man in history - Usain Bolt.

Transfer links have resurfaced in regards to a move to England in recent months thanks to his flying start to the season which included a hat-trick against Celtic in the Champions League - and he currently has five goals and five assists in eight games. Interestingly, the German left his agent before the summer window as Borussia Dortmund were reportedly ready to let him leave if the right offer came in.

Adeyemi, who has a contract until June 2027, has admitted he cannot offer any assurances about his Dortmund future despite being "happy" with his current situation. Last season he started just 10 league games that was down to injury issues and his future was uncertain but he has roared back into form this time around. Sky Germany claim Liverpool are monitoring the forward.

What Adeyemi has said about a move

When asked about his future, Adeyemi told Ruhr Nachrichten: "I can't say anything about that. I'm wearing a Dortmund shirt, and I'm very happy to be wearing a Dortmund shirt. There are no guarantees in life."

‘England will be his home’

Manfred Schwabl, who saw Adeyemi's potential unlocked across six years in the youth ranks at SpVgg Unterhaching, told Sport1 about his potential years ago: "German football would be well advised to bring him back. "(But) if he came back to Germany, it would only be an intermediate step. In the long run, he’s a player for England. He is quick and ready for duels. You have already seen that against Armenia [in the World Cup qualifiers]. He’ll score goals. In the long run, England will be his home."

What manager Nuri Sahin has said

Sahin, who took over in June and is a former Liverpool player, was also asked about Adeyemi’s future in the summer to which he reiterated his belief in the player. "Karim knows what I think about him," Sahin said. "I'm not going to start commenting on every rumour. I'm not playing along. "What's important to me is what I want from Karim. And what Karim told me is important to me. Everything else is not my concern."