How Liverpool’s remaining Premier League run compares to closest title rivals Arsenal.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool were denied the chance to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table after an explosive midweek clash with rivals Everton.

The final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park promised fireworks, and that’s exactly what both fans and neutrals got as the Toffees bagged a 98th minute equaliser, leading to a player melee at full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure were both sent off following their coming together after the whistle, which stemmed from the latter celebrating James Tarkowski’s equaliser in front of the Liverpool fans.

Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown red as Michael Oliver tried to take control of the post-match chaos. The referee has come under fire following some decisions made during the derby.

While the Reds couldn’t come away with a win, the draw adds another important point to their tally, and puts them seven points clear of Arsenal in the title race.

Realistically, Liverpool can now afford to lose two matches between now and the end of the season, and still be on to secure the Premier League title in May. Any more than that, and the title race will be blown wide open, with Arsenal desperate for any chance to close the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League returns this weekend, with all clubs back in action. Liverpool will need to bounce back from their frustrating stalemate with Everton, and it’s Wolves who stand in their way. The Reds are back at Anfield for a home clash with the West Midlands side, having already beaten them 2-1 at Molineux in September.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping Liverpool remain affected from the Goodison Park fallout moving into their next games. The Gunners are up against relegation candidates Leicester City this weekend at the King Power Stadium. Their last meeting with the Foxes was a 4-2 win at the Emirates.

Here’s a full run through of Liverpool’s remaining fixtures before the 2024/25 Premier League season comes to a close. Take a look how the schedule compares to Arsenal’s, who will hope to close the seven-point gap in the coming weeks.

Liverpool remaining Premier League fixtures

16 Feb: Wolves (H)

19 Feb: Aston Villa (A)

23 Feb: Man City (A)

26 Feb: Newcastle (H)

8 Mar: Southampton (H)

2 Apr: Everton (H)

5 Apr: Fulham (A)

12 Apr: West Ham (H)

19 Apr: Leicester City (A)

26 Apr: Tottenham (H)

3 May: Chelsea (A)

10 May: Arsenal (H)

18 May: Brighton (A)

25 May: Crystal Palace (H)

Arsenal remaining Premier League fixtures

15 Feb: Leicester City (A)

22 Feb: West Ham (H)

26 Feb: Nottingham Forest (A)

9 Mar: Man United (A)

16 Mar: Chelsea (H)

1 Apr: Fulham (H)

5 Apr: Everton (A)

12 Apr: Brentford (H)

19 Apr: Ipswich Town (A)

26 Apr: Crystal Palace (H)

3 May: Bournemouth (H)

10 May: Liverpool (A)

18 May: Newcastle (H)

25 May: Southampton (A)

In other news, Abdoulaye Doucoure breaks silence as FA could take further action after Everton vs Liverpool melee...