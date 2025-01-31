Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How Liverpool’s impressive wage bill stacks up against some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Liverpool were recently named ‘very big payers’ of the players on their roster by finance expert Stefan Borson. A new insight into the Reds’ payroll has been released and the club saw their overall revenue increase from €682.9 million (£571.9m) from 2023, to €714.7 million (£598.6m) the following year.

Wages also went up for the current Premier League leaders, which Borson discussed with Football Insider. Dissecting why player payments have increased, he admitted it was ‘hard to understand, but said: “It could well be that a number of players had automatically increasing amounts in their contracts, so at a certain point or maybe a certain age their wage increases.

“Year one of the contract it could be a certain wage, year two it’s that plus 10 percent, year three is another 10 percent. But there is no obvious reason with Liverpool. There hasn’t been a massive contract renegotiation or anything, but it’s indisputable that they are big payers.

“Any sort of suggestion that Liverpool aren’t paying right at the top of the European game is just not right. They are very big payers of their players.”

Deloitte’s 2025 Money League released the statistics regarding Liverpool’s increased revenue, as well as the money spent on player wages. Dive into the 20 highest spenders around the world and see where Liverpool rank compared to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and others.

Deloitte Football Money League wage statistics

20th: Marseille – ?

The French outfit's wage expenditure was not available, but the club made €287 million of revenue.

19th: Olympique Lyonnais – €161m / £135m

Les Gones made €264 million of revenue and spent 61% of that on wages.

18th: West Ham – €187m / £157m

The Hammers made €322 million of revenue and spent 58% of that on wages.

17th: AC Milan – €187m / £157m

The Serie A giants made €398 million of revenue and spent 47% of that on wages.

16th: Inter Milan – €231m / £194m

Internazionale made €391 million of revenue and spent 59% of that on wages.

15th: Newcastle United – €253m / £212m

The Magpies made €372 million of revenue and spent 68% of that on wages.

14th: Tottenham Hotspur – €258m / £216m

Spurs made €615 million of revenue and spent 42% of that on wages.

13th: Juventus – €263m / £220m

La Vecchia Signora made €356 million of revenue and spent 74% of that on wages.

12th: Atletico Madrid – €267m / £224m

The Madrid-based outfit made €410 million of revenue and spent 65% of that on wages.

11th: Borussia Dortmund – €267m / £224m

The Bundesliga club made €514 million of revenue and spent 52% of that on wages.

10th: Aston Villa – €298m / £250m

The Villans made €310 million of revenue and spent 96% of that on wages.

9th: Arsenal – €380m / £318m

The Gunners made €717 million of revenue and spent 53% of that on wages.

8th: Chelsea – €393m / £329m

The Blues made €546 million of revenue and spent 72% of that on wages.

7th: Bayern Munich – €428m / £359m

The German giants made €765 million of revenue and spent 56% of that on wages.

6th: Manchester United – €432m / £362m

The Red Devils made €771 million of revenue and spent 56% of that on wages.

Top five spenders on wages

5th: Liverpool, €450m / £377m

The Reds made €715 million of revenue and spent 63% of that on wages.

4th: Manchester City – €478m / £400m

The Premier League champions made €838 million of revenue and spent 57% of that on wages.

3rd: FC Barcelona – €494m / £414m

The Catalan outfit made €760 million of revenue and spent 65% of that on wages.

2nd: Paris Saint-Germain – €669m / £560m

The Parisian outfit made €806 million of revenue and spent 83% of that on wages.

1st: Real Madrid – €502m / £421m

The La Liga giants made €1,045 million of revenue and spent 40% of that on wages.\