Liverpool's rising £377m wage bill compared to Man Utd, Barcelona & more as Reds spending power displayed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liverpool were recently named ‘very big payers’ of the players on their roster by finance expert Stefan Borson. A new insight into the Reds’ payroll has been released and the club saw their overall revenue increase from €682.9 million (£571.9m) from 2023, to €714.7 million (£598.6m) the following year.
Wages also went up for the current Premier League leaders, which Borson discussed with Football Insider. Dissecting why player payments have increased, he admitted it was ‘hard to understand, but said: “It could well be that a number of players had automatically increasing amounts in their contracts, so at a certain point or maybe a certain age their wage increases.
“Year one of the contract it could be a certain wage, year two it’s that plus 10 percent, year three is another 10 percent. But there is no obvious reason with Liverpool. There hasn’t been a massive contract renegotiation or anything, but it’s indisputable that they are big payers.
“Any sort of suggestion that Liverpool aren’t paying right at the top of the European game is just not right. They are very big payers of their players.”
Deloitte’s 2025 Money League released the statistics regarding Liverpool’s increased revenue, as well as the money spent on player wages. Dive into the 20 highest spenders around the world and see where Liverpool rank compared to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and others.
Deloitte Football Money League wage statistics
20th: Marseille – ?
The French outfit's wage expenditure was not available, but the club made €287 million of revenue.
19th: Olympique Lyonnais – €161m / £135m
Les Gones made €264 million of revenue and spent 61% of that on wages.
18th: West Ham – €187m / £157m
The Hammers made €322 million of revenue and spent 58% of that on wages.
17th: AC Milan – €187m / £157m
The Serie A giants made €398 million of revenue and spent 47% of that on wages.
16th: Inter Milan – €231m / £194m
Internazionale made €391 million of revenue and spent 59% of that on wages.
15th: Newcastle United – €253m / £212m
The Magpies made €372 million of revenue and spent 68% of that on wages.
14th: Tottenham Hotspur – €258m / £216m
Spurs made €615 million of revenue and spent 42% of that on wages.
13th: Juventus – €263m / £220m
La Vecchia Signora made €356 million of revenue and spent 74% of that on wages.
12th: Atletico Madrid – €267m / £224m
The Madrid-based outfit made €410 million of revenue and spent 65% of that on wages.
11th: Borussia Dortmund – €267m / £224m
The Bundesliga club made €514 million of revenue and spent 52% of that on wages.
10th: Aston Villa – €298m / £250m
The Villans made €310 million of revenue and spent 96% of that on wages.
9th: Arsenal – €380m / £318m
The Gunners made €717 million of revenue and spent 53% of that on wages.
8th: Chelsea – €393m / £329m
The Blues made €546 million of revenue and spent 72% of that on wages.
7th: Bayern Munich – €428m / £359m
The German giants made €765 million of revenue and spent 56% of that on wages.
6th: Manchester United – €432m / £362m
The Red Devils made €771 million of revenue and spent 56% of that on wages.
Top five spenders on wages
5th: Liverpool, €450m / £377m
The Reds made €715 million of revenue and spent 63% of that on wages.
4th: Manchester City – €478m / £400m
The Premier League champions made €838 million of revenue and spent 57% of that on wages.
3rd: FC Barcelona – €494m / £414m
The Catalan outfit made €760 million of revenue and spent 65% of that on wages.
2nd: Paris Saint-Germain – €669m / £560m
The Parisian outfit made €806 million of revenue and spent 83% of that on wages.
1st: Real Madrid – €502m / £421m
The La Liga giants made €1,045 million of revenue and spent 40% of that on wages.\
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.