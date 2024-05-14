Liverpool are keeping their options open as they head into their first summer transfer window without Jurgen Klopp.

One of Liverpool’s main concerns this transfer window is what will come of the three players entering the final 12 months of their deals. Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract in 2025 and the latter has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield since last summer.

Following Saudi Arabia’s relentless pursuit of Salah ahead of the 2023/24 season, the world expected them to return for him this year. Sure enough, more reports have emerged linking the Egyptian to a Pro League move, which could still bank nine figures for the Reds, despite the winger’s age and short time left on his contract.

Other reports claim new terms are being discussed but for the time being, Salah’s future remains a grey area, with no certain destination in sight just yet. If the 31-year-old does opt to leave the club this summer, Liverpool will need to recruit a replacement capable of delivering similar numbers to their record-breaking winger.

Ahead of Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid, Liverpool have reportedly lodged a ‘sensational’ bid for Brazilian winger Rodrygo as they scour the market for a suitable playmaker to fill Salah’s shoes. According to journalist Eduardo Inda, via Fichajes, the Reds ‘were willing’ to splash a huge €120 million (£103m) on Rodrygo but Madrid have ‘refused’ their advances as the board ‘like him a lot’ at the Bernabéu.

Rodrygo has contributed 17 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season, despite being limited to some appearances as a substitute under Carlo Ancelotti. The versatile forward plays predominantly on the right-wing but can also operate on the left and has played most of his games this season as a No.9.