Cody Gakpo is poised to join Liverpool in a deal that could reach £50 million.

PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that the forward is on his way to Anfield. The Reds have moved swiftly to sign Gakpo, who was coveted by Manchester United and Newcastle United, in a deal that could reach £50 million.

Jurgen Klopp has bolstered Liverpool’s attacking options in their quest for a Champions League finish. The Reds currently sit sixth in the Premier League and endured a stuttering start to the campaign.

Gakpo has been in red-hot form for PSV this season, scoring 13 goals in 24 games. And at the World Cup, the 23-year-old netted three times for Netherlands.

With Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf) out injured, Gakpo certainly eases Klopp’s problems. But when everyone is back fit, there will be much debate around who fits into Liverpool’s best starting team.

We’ve given our verdict on who would make the line-up.

GK - Alisson Becker Firmly Liverpool's No.1 stopper. Arguably been player of the season.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Not hit the heights he's capable of consistently this term but still remains one of the world's best in his position.

CB - Ibrahima Konate The defender has made only four appearances this season due to injury - but his performances at the World Cup for France showed how good he is.

CB - Virgil van Dijk Remains the bedrock of the Liverpool team.