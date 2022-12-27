Liverpool’s strongest starting line-up now Cody Gakpo deal is agreed - gallery
Cody Gakpo is poised to join Liverpool in a deal that could reach £50 million.
Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Cody Gakpo when the January transfer window opens.
PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that the forward is on his way to Anfield. The Reds have moved swiftly to sign Gakpo, who was coveted by Manchester United and Newcastle United, in a deal that could reach £50 million.
Jurgen Klopp has bolstered Liverpool’s attacking options in their quest for a Champions League finish. The Reds currently sit sixth in the Premier League and endured a stuttering start to the campaign.
Gakpo has been in red-hot form for PSV this season, scoring 13 goals in 24 games. And at the World Cup, the 23-year-old netted three times for Netherlands.
With Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf) out injured, Gakpo certainly eases Klopp’s problems. But when everyone is back fit, there will be much debate around who fits into Liverpool’s best starting team.
We’ve given our verdict on who would make the line-up.