Arne Slot’s rein as Liverpool head coach will begin in earnest this week.

It’s been a month since the Dutchman officially took over from Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat. It’s been a quiet start, with no transfer activity taking place while Slot enjoyed a holiday after leaving Feyenoord.

But Slot will get a chance to meet his players when they reassemble for pre-season. Of course, not every member of the squad will be present due to Euro 2024 and the Copa America taking place. Yet senior players including Mo Salah and Wataru Endo will be returning for duty.

Slot will have already been putting plans in place and doing his due diligence on the squad he inherits from Klopp. It will be intriguing if any signings are made as a quiet window is expected.

However, as things stand, he will be working with the same players that were at Anfield last season. Liverpool’s 2024-25 Premier League season starts with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on August 17 and we’ve selected the current best starting line-up and substitutes Slot can select from.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Remains firmly No.1 keeper but it may be some weeks before Slot meets up with Alisson as he represents Brazil at the Copa America. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold There has been plenty of talk over Liverpool vice-captain during the Euros with England having been deployed as a midfielder. But Slot may well plan to keep Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side of defence. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate The former RB Leipzig defender has admitted during the Euros that he struggled for fitness towards the end of last season. When he is at his peak, Konate is top-drawer although there is competition from Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images