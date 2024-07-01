Arne Slot’s rein as Liverpool head coach will begin in earnest this week.
It’s been a month since the Dutchman officially took over from Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat. It’s been a quiet start, with no transfer activity taking place while Slot enjoyed a holiday after leaving Feyenoord.
But Slot will get a chance to meet his players when they reassemble for pre-season. Of course, not every member of the squad will be present due to Euro 2024 and the Copa America taking place. Yet senior players including Mo Salah and Wataru Endo will be returning for duty.
Slot will have already been putting plans in place and doing his due diligence on the squad he inherits from Klopp. It will be intriguing if any signings are made as a quiet window is expected.
However, as things stand, he will be working with the same players that were at Anfield last season. Liverpool’s 2024-25 Premier League season starts with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on August 17 and we’ve selected the current best starting line-up and substitutes Slot can select from.
