Liverpool have entered a new era following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and the welcoming of his successor. Arne Slot will inherit a strong Reds team that he will look to push for Premier League glory with next season. There are a lot of decisions to be made once the transfer window opens though, as rumours continue to swirl around who could be coming in and who risks being axed.
There is no doubt that this new chapter points towards an interesting summer window but before Liverpool can explore their options on the market, we’ve taken a look at Slot’s options prior to any new business or departures. Take a look below at our best Liverpool XI as things stand.
1. GK: Alisson
While Caoimhin Kelleher was superb stepping up during Alisson's injury absence, the Brazilian remains Liverpool's first choice between the sticks.
2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Conor Bradley really hit the ground running for Liverpool last season but the vice-captain is set to keep his role in the XI.
3. CB: Jarell Quansah
Quansah could well have secured his spot as VVD's partner after his impressive performances last season. The youngster had been battling for a chance to prove himself and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands when called upon.
4. CB: Virgil van Dijk
The captain will be eager to improve on the 2023/24 season and is an untouchable asset to the Liverpool XI.
