Liverpool's strongest XI when everyone is fit now transfer window is closed including summer addition
Liverpool have made a near-perfect start to life under Arne Slot after what was a largely frustrating transfer window for fans.
While all their rivals got stuck into spending, Liverpool became the only club in Europe’s top five leagues at one point to have not signed a player. The Martin Zubimendi failure was a huge public disaster but the club were patient and backed their current squad.
Plus, they allowed for multiple outgoings that totalled up to £65m - along with a healthy cash boost for £7.5m from a sell-on-clause with Dominic Solanke’s sale to Tottenham. They did manage a few additions but their brilliant start to the new campaign is worth more than any deal. With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at what their strongest XI looks like now the transfer window is shut.
GK - Alisson Becker
Still regarded as one of the best keepers in the world, it will be interesting to see what happens when Giorgi Mamarshdavili arrives next summer following his loan at Valencia.
RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold
Back in his natural position, it works perfectly for him at Liverpool as the quality of his passing is unquestionable.
CB - Virgil van Dijk
The captain is back to his best and has been an imperious figure at the back so far this season. He is absolutely fundamental to their success.
CB - Ibrahima Konate
Having earned his position back after filling in for Quansah at half-time in the Ipswich game, he has been faultless so far and looked better than ever.
LB - Andy Robertson
Now 30, he has had to experience doubt over his role for the first time in his Liverpool career but he remains an experienced leader, defensively-sound and a key figure for this system.
CM - Ryan Gravenberch
Emerging as a key starter, he has took brilliantly to his role defending the back four and working well alongside Mac Allister.
CM - Alexis Mac Allister
The all-round midfielder offers a brilliant profile for Slot to work with and he looks to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.
CAM - Federico Chiesa
The new signing has a long history of being a hard-worker and he could well be part of a four-man attack as he could contribute defensively but also be an incredible source of attacking quality if given the chance.
LW - Luis Diaz
He has begun the season in brilliant form, converting more chances than ever and looking sharp and terrifying for any defender he faces.
RW - Mohamed Salah
Again, Salah looks to be in the zone and maybe even better than ever given his creative threat is as strong as his goal-scoring abilities.
ST - Diogo Jota
Due to his link-up tendencies and unselfish runs, he works brilliantly in attack and is also a goal threat with his quick feet and sharp movement.
Substitutes:
Kelleher, Connor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez.
