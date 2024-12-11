Liverpool have already booked their spot in the Champions League knockout stage.

There is a reason why it’s said that finishing in the Premier League top four is akin to winning a trophy.

Fans not might get the same emotions of watching the club hoist silverware aloft. But when it comes to revenue, ensuring Champions League qualification is pivotal. Ask Premier League owners if they would rather claim the FA Cup or be in Europe’s elite club competition, many would choose the latter.

The commercial value of the Champions League is vast. It’s why a return to rubbing shoulders with the creme de la creme was imperative for Liverpool after having to spend last term in Europe’s secondary tournament. The amount of money each team pull in is markedly greater than the Europa League.

Certainly, Liverpool have flexed their muscle during their return to the Champions League. They are the only team in the competition to win all six games so far and qualify for the knockout stage with two matches to spare. Arne Slot will play it down but in many people’s eyes, the Reds are favourites to win a seventh European Cup given what they have achieved so far. As Liverpool also sit at the summit of the Premier League, there is no disputing they are presently the best team in the continent. The 1-0 win over Girona might not have been their best performance, with Slot expressing his frustrations, but they got the job done.

Owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will be delighted with the progress that has been made in the Champions League. The prize money already accrued will be a welcome boost to the Anfield coffers. It is suggested by Football Coefficient that the Reds have already banked €43 million in the competition - which equates to around £35 million.

For reaching the new league phase, comprising 36 teams, Liverpool netted a participation fee of €18.6 million. Each victory is worth €2.1 million, which adds up to a total of €12.6 million. Meanwhile, a top-eight finish lands teams €2 million while a place in the last 16 rakes in €9.9 million.

Such income means that the £29 million that the Reds have agreed to pay Valencia to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili next summer has already been covered - and more than half of the initial £10 million that Federico Chiesa cost from Juventus in August.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will earn additional revenue from the newly value pillar, which is a combination of the former market pool and coefficient.