Liverpool have been linked with dozens of names since the start of 2024 and after having a quiet winter window, all their transfer energy is expected to be unleashed this summer. With Michael Edwards back in a new role and Richard Hughes signing as the new sporting director, the Reds are in for an exciting period ahead of Arne Slot’s first season.
Amid the flurry of transfer rumours, we have taken a look at some of the latest links and combined them with players expected to remain at the club for this exciting new era. Take a look below at this predicted lineup based on recent rumours, with valuations taken from reported asking prices, signing fees and Transfermarkt values.
1. GK: Alisson
There's a lot of goalkeeper speculation right now as Caoimhin Kelleher looks for a new challenge but £67m signing Alisson is expected to stay exactly where he is.
2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold enjoyed his first season as Liverpool vice-captain as the next step for him at the club will be to take on the armband full-time. Talks are reportedly being held over tying the £60m-rated defender down to a new deal.
3. CB: Leny Yoro
Liverpool are among the several clubs interest in the highly sought-after Yoro this summer. It won't be an easy deal to make but the Reds remain keen as they explore new centre-back options. Lille are reportedly looking for around £51m to part ways with Yoro. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
4. CB - Virgil van Dijk
VVD has confirmed he is happy at Anfield and fans can expect the former record £75m signing to lead his team out during Slot's debut season.
