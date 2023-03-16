Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has suffered a season-ending injury.

The 18-year-old confirmed that he won’t play again after suffering a stress response to the adductor.

Bajcetic has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign and been a beacon of light in an otherwise lustless season for the Reds. In total, he’s scored one goal in 19 appearances and became a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp’s engine room.

However, Bajcetic missed Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second leg at the Santiago Bernebeu. And with Liverpool having a steep, uphill battle to finish in the Premier League top four, they’ll have to do it without the former Celta Vigo youngster.

In a post on Instagram, Bajcetic said: “Unfortunately I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season. It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.

