Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
The 18-year-old confirmed that he won’t play again after suffering a stress response to the adductor.
Bajcetic has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign and been a beacon of light in an otherwise lustless season for the Reds. In total, he’s scored one goal in 19 appearances and became a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp’s engine room.
However, Bajcetic missed Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second leg at the Santiago Bernebeu. And with Liverpool having a steep, uphill battle to finish in the Premier League top four, they’ll have to do it without the former Celta Vigo youngster.
In a post on Instagram, Bajcetic said: “Unfortunately I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season. It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.
“I would also like to say thank you to you Reds for all the support through the season and I assure you I will do my best to be back stronger than ever.”