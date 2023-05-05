Liverpool are in line for a busy summer transfer window after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign

Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch have all been identified as top midfield targets for Liverpool this summer, according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

It is reported the trio are among a number of players being eyed by the Anfield club ahead of what is expected to be a busy transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to want all of his new signings through the door before the club begins their pre-season preparations on July 8.

A big squad overhaul is expected this summer with James Milner closing in on a move to Brighton while the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin are poised to move on when their contracts expire this summer.

Mac Allister has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in recent days, as the World Cup winner is largely expected to leave Brighton this summer for a fee of around £70m. Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the player.

The Argentina international has enjoyed a breakout season after winning the World Cup in Qatar and has been at the heart of a Brighton side challenging for a European place.

Mount is entering the final year of his Chelsea contract and appears to be open to a move away from Stamford Bridge, with the Blues likely to sanction a sale if he does not pen a new deal. Recent reports suggest Todd Boehly was keen to keep the midfielder at the club.

Gravenberch insisted last month his situation at Bayern Munich “has to change” amid reported interest from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old signed for the Bundesliga club on a five-year contract last summer but has failed to break into the starting XI. He has made 20 league appearances this term but 19 of those have come off the bench.

He has started just four games in all competitions and admitted in a recent interview with Dutch football magazine Voetbal International his current role does not match his expectations.

“Training and playing at the top level for a year is beautiful and instructive. Although playing, it is mainly training,” he told Voetbal.

