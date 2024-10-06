Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. | Getty Images

Liverpool have a potentially tricky game coming up after the international break

Liverpool’s upcoming opponents Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon. The Blues weren’t able to beat Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at Stamford Bridge and head into the international break sat four points behind the Reds in the table.

Enzo Maresca’s men fell behind after Chris Wood’s goal. However, they equalised through winger Nuno Madueke.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal following their 1-0 away win at Crystal Palace on Saturday with Diogo Jota on the scoresheet. They have won six of their first seven league fixtures under the guidance of Arne Slot and Nottingham Forest are the only team to beat them.

Chelsea head to Anfield unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions. They turned to Maresca over the summer after deciding to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino and the ex-Leicester City man has made a positive impression so far, despite their frustrating result against Forest.

Cole Palmer has been a standout player for the London outfit so far this term and is someone who Liverpool will need to keep quiet. The 22-year-old has scored 31 goals in 54 games since his move down to London from Manchester City, six of which have come in this campaign.

Pundit Gary Neville has recently said: “I didn’t think so a year and a half ago (that he is a generational talent) … you obviously looked at a silky football player some with great technical ability – someone you felt might struggle to find a position, you know one of those players that sometimes you look at and think ‘well, is he a winger, is he a number 10, is he a floating player?

“But the problem is when you add goals to a player, and then you can play all across the front line, you are then looking at someone who’s very special. You cannot believe right now how City have got that one so wrong, because we know they got a good price for him, but his trajectory is absolutely fantastic and City don’t normally get those ones wrong.”

He added: “There’s no way is there that Chelsea knew how good he was going to be. None of us did. I didn’t hear anybody say that they were going to get a 15, 20, 25 goal a season man – that’s not what we thought we were getting with Cole Palmer. I thought he would just be an effective football player, he would actually play good passes, who would actually understand the game and play his position well. I never thought for one second we were going to get someone who would become a game changer, a match winner regularly for his team.”

Liverpool will be in confident mood after their win at Crystal Palace and can’t have too many complaints about their start under Slot. They have some tough fixtures coming up though, starting with Chelsea on Sunday 20th October, before their trip to Arsenal later this month.