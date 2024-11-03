Liverpool are back in Champions League action next week

Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League opponents Bayer Leverkusen drew 0-0 at home to Stuttgart on Friday evening as they now prepare for their trip to Anfield on Tuesday. Xabi Alonso’s side could find the net in their latest Bundesliga clash.

They raised eyebrows when they stormed to the title last season against the odds ahead of Bayern Munich. However, they currently sit in 3rd place this term after the first nine league matches.

Ex-Liverpool favourite Alonso has seen his side draw four times and they have also leaked 15 goals, which is more than any team in the top six of the German top flight. Nevertheless, they have only lost once though which shows they are still a tough nut to crack.

Leverkusen managed to keep hold of key attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz over the summer. The 21-year-old, who is a Germany international, has scored seven goals in 13 games so far in this campaign.

‘Best performance of the season’...

Speaking after their stalemate with Stuttgart, Alonso said: “We are really disappointed. We made enough chances, anything could have happened. We’re not happy with the point but it was probably our best performance of the season without scoring a goal.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal man Granit Xhaka added: "We are disappointed. Today was probably our best performance of the season. With the ball, without the ball - we were there. We created a lot of chances and the lads worked hard. In the end, we're gutted."

Alonso was naturally linked with the Liverpool job this past summer following Jurgen Klopp’s exit. They ended up giving the role to Arne Slot and the Dutchman has since done an impressive job.

When asked about a potential return to the Reds as manager, Leverkusen’s boss said: "I am convinced it is the right decision, I am happy. We have had a lot of speculation regarding my future. Until now we have had so many games, been pretty busy and focused, and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.

"The players gave me so many reasons to keep believing in the team - for their commitment, for their desire, for their hunger to have a great season. My job is not over here. It wouldn't be correct of me to talk about other clubs when they are in this situation. For sure there are clubs I have a strong link [as] I played there. So I respect them.

"[I have] the conviction I am in the right place at Bayer Leverkusen and I want to keep growing with the club, growing with the players. We have speculated enough. I want to enjoy wherever I am and I am enjoying it at Leverkusen."

Leverkusen won 4-0 away at Feyenoord in their first Champions League clash of this term. They then beat AC Milan 1-0 last time out so have been playing well in the competition so far as they look to now make it three victories on the spin against Slot’s Liverpool.