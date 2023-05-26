Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hinted that Liverpool transfer target Mason Mount could be on his way out of the club. The Blues boss was asked about the midfielder’s future ahead of the 4-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Mount was unavailable due to a pelvis injury that has kept him out of action for the last seven games. In fact, he’s struggled with injuries all season with his last start coming back in the middle of February, during the 1-0 loss to Southampton.

His current deal is set to expire next year and there’s a real possibility that the England international could leave this summer, as the club would hope to recoup a strong fee for the 24-year-old, especially with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all interested.

“I think it is a difficult situation,’ Lampard told Sky Sports .

“From working with Mason and other players when I was here before, they’ve either gone on to be really important players for the club that have a real relation with the fans, back and forth, because they really feel the club when they’ve been in the academy since eight years of age.

“And some of them have moved on to other clubs and the club has done well out of that. They’ve gone on and you’ve wished them well in their careers. I think with Mason particularly, as an individual, I don’t know what the solution is going to be because it’s a club and Mason issue.

“I don’t know exactly where Mason is at personally. He’s got a year left on his contract. I know he’s held in high regard at the club and I know the club are doing what they can to make him stay. But I think also with Mason, I’d never want to stand here and talk in the modern day about what a player should do, because they’ll see it all with their own eyes.

“In the old days, it was, ‘why are you leaving the club?’ In the modern day, players move on. It’s a shame we’ve got into a situation where it looks like it’s happening maybe now.’”

Mount has three goals and six assists across 35 games in all competitions this season and it remains to be seen if Chelsea can strike a deal with the midfielder after the season ends.

There’s also their new manager to consider; Mauricio Pochettino is poised to be confirmed for next season and it’s unclear whether he wants the Champions League winner to be a part of his squad.

