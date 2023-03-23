‘Loves Liverpool’ - Djibril Cisse makes fresh Kylian Mbappe transfer admission

Kylian Mbappe transfer news as former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse makes claim.

Former striker Djibril Cisse has urged Kylian Mbappe to listen to his mum and join Liverpool.

Mbappe’s future may come into question this summer after Paris Saint-Germain again failed in their quest for Champions League glory. The Ligue 1 side crashed out of the last 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Mbappe looked set to depart PSG last summer, with a move to Real Madrid most likely. But in a surprise move, the forward penned a new deal at the Parc Des Princes until the summer of 2025. This season, he’s scored 33 goals in 31 appearances - yet the most coveted club competition continues to elude him.

Mbappe, 24, has previously revealed that his mother is a Liverpool fan. He also held talks with the Reds before leaving Monaco for PSG in 2017.

Now Cisse - who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005 - believes his fellow Frenchman should heed his mum’s advice.

Cisse told bettingsites.co.uk: “Mbappe said himself he wants to win titles and big trophies but that he means the Champions League. He’s not going to lie to anyone – he wants to lift that trophy. Mbappe is a player who deserves to play big nights and Champions League football – but, even though PSG will be playing in the competition for many years, I don’t think the current side is strong enough to win it.