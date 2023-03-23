Register
‘Loves Liverpool’ - Djibril Cisse makes fresh Kylian Mbappe transfer admission

Kylian Mbappe transfer news as former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse makes claim.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 19:46 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 06:54 GMT

Former striker Djibril Cisse has urged Kylian Mbappe to listen to his mum and join Liverpool.

Mbappe’s future may come into question this summer after Paris Saint-Germain again failed in their quest for Champions League glory. The Ligue 1 side crashed out of the last 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Mbappe looked set to depart PSG last summer, with a move to Real Madrid most likely. But in a surprise move, the forward penned a new deal at the Parc Des Princes until the summer of 2025. This season, he’s scored 33 goals in 31 appearances - yet the most coveted club competition continues to elude him.

Mbappe, 24, has previously revealed that his mother is a Liverpool fan. He also held talks with the Reds before leaving Monaco for PSG in 2017.

Now Cisse - who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005 - believes his fellow Frenchman should heed his mum’s advice.

Cisse told bettingsites.co.uk: “Mbappe said himself he wants to win titles and big trophies but that he means the Champions League. He’s not going to lie to anyone – he wants to lift that trophy. Mbappe is a player who deserves to play big nights and Champions League football – but, even though PSG will be playing in the competition for many years, I don’t think the current side is strong enough to win it.

“I’d love to see Mbappe at Liverpool. I think Mbappe is made for English football. I know he loves Real Madrid and has been linked with them and I think he wants to go. But to see him at Anfield – he would cause a lot of damage in the Premier League. Mbappe’s mum loves Liverpool – as a good boy you have to listen to your mum!”

