Full Liverpool injury news ahead of the game against Man City.

Liverpool recommence their 2022-23 season on Thursday when they travel to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The Reds will be looking to light the touchpaper to their Premier League campaign as they sit just sixth in the table. But before they meet Aston Villa in the top flight, Jurgen Klopp’s side face a tough test against City.

Liverpool are aiming to defend their crown in the competition and head into the clash on the back of a training camp in Dubai. It provided the Reds with time to work on the training pitch, while they played two friendlies - a 3-1 loss to Lyon and a 4-1 victory against AC Milan.

And now with the competitive action returning, here’s the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones runs alone during a Liverpool training session in Dubai. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder has made only seven appearances this season. He has been troubled with a tibia issue previously.

Jones missed both matches in Dubai and was spotted training away from his team-mates.

What's been said

Speaking in October, Jones said: "It was basically swelling in the bone. But if you carry on with it, it can go to a fracture and then a break. It was the first time I’d had anything like that, to be honest.

"Touch wood this doesn’t change, but I’m a kid who never gets injured. I don’t pull hamstrings, quads, calves, stuff like that. When I’ve been injured, it’s been a freak one. I was poked in the eye last season and out for six weeks, and this season I had a stress response in the bone. I was out for four weeks, I came back and trained twice, felt it again and was out for another six. It was a difficult time, but now I’m back I’m happy and I have a point to prove."

Potential return game

N/A

Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

The on-loan Juventus midfielder sustained a thigh problem early into his Liverpool spell. Arthur has played just once since arriving before undergoing surgery.

What's been said

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arthur won't be back available until the end of January.

Romano wrote on Twitter: "He’d return in training at the end of December but to see him on the pitch and in good condition it could take one more month, likely end of January. Liverpool staff wants no mistakes with Arthur’s recovery and wants him 100% fit before playing again.”

Potential return game

N/A.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota was stretchered off in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of Man City. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The forward suffered a serious calf injury in stoppage-time against Manchester City in October. Jota was forced to be stretchered off and missed the World Cup with Portugal.

What's been said

Speaking after Jota's setback, Klopp said: “Not good news with Diogo, yes he will miss the World Cup.

“Pretty serious injury in the muscle, calf muscle. Now the recovery starts, or the process starts, let me say it like this.

“That’s it pretty much, that’s the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear. All the rest will follow in the next few days.

“Very sad news for the boy, for us, for Portugal, for everybody.”

Jota is expected to be back at the end of January, at the earliest.

Potential return game

N/A.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz receives treatment during Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal in October. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

The winger limped off with a knee injury in Liverpool's 3-2 loss against Arsenal in October.

Diaz was on the comeback trail but hit a setback in Dubai and left the training camp early.

What's been said

Speaking after Liverpool's loss to Lyon, Klopp said: "He was not in the best possible place. It's clear it's a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well.

"It was a non-situation in training, honestly – nothing, felt something. [He] didn't feel a lot the next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, 'OK, come on, let's have a look.'

"Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that's it now."

Potential return game