Luis Diaz injury update after the winger left Liverpool’s training camp in Dubai.

Luis Diaz is reportedly set to undergo surgery after his Liverpool setback.

The winger has left the Reds' training camp in Dubai, having suffered a problem coming back from a knee injury.

Diaz has been sidelined since October after being forced off in Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

The Colombia international returned to the UK to be further assessed. And now it's being reported by Colombian-based Win Sports journalist Pepe Sierra that Diaz will today (Saturday 10 December) undergo surgery. And it is said that the former Porto forward won't play again until March.

Sierra wrote on Twitter: “Luis Díaz will undergo surgery tomorrow to recover from the lateral collateral ligament injury in the knee. #Liverpool expects the Colombian to play again in March.”

How big of a blow is it for Liverpool?

A huge one. Sine arriving from Porto in the January transfer window, Diaz has made a profound impact.

He adapted to Jurgen Klopp’s side seamlessly, which is something few new players achieve.

Diaz forced his way into Liverpool’s starting XI and started both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup final triumphs as well as the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

During the Reds’ stuttering start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, Diaz was one of the rare consistent performers before his devastating blow against Arsenal.

In total, the 25-year-old has score 10 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances for Liverpool.