Liverpool’s Luis Díaz has been placed at the centre of a major collaboration deal, which has involved his agency taking part in a huge merger across the sport. Investment company Bruin Capital has launched a new football firm, which will see four groups come together as one entity.

The new firm, As1 — pronounced ‘As One’ — has acquired the agencies Nomi Sports, Position Number and Promoesport in a series of transactions. It has also reached an agreement to add Football Division Worldwide, which will give As1 a combined valuation of $310 million (£244m), taking it into the top 10 firms worldwide in market value, according to Transfermarkt.

The platform represents more than 300 players and coaches, including the likes of Díaz, Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo, and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. The Red Devils’ new manager Rúben Amorim is also on the books. The full list of clients spans across 34 different professional football leagues.

As1 will open its global headquarters in London, as well as offices in Portugal, Spain and United Arab Emirates.

“International football continues to be the most popular sport worldwide. At the same time, the industry is quickly adapting to the opportunities created by digital and social innovation,” said Bruin founder and CEO George Pyne. “With that, we’re seeing an increased level of structure, regulation and sophistication around the business of representing these football players.”

This huge announcement comes at a pivotal moment in Díaz’s career as recent contract talks with Liverpool have stalled. Colombian outlet Antena 2 recently reported ‘uncertainty’ in the winger’s future, as talks of a new deal at Anfield faced ‘some disagreements’ that could force Díaz to consider his options elsewhere.

The report says that following the arrival of Arne Slot, talks over a contract extension have ‘revealed differences’ between Díaz’s expectations and what Liverpool have offered so far. He is reportedly one of the lowest-paid senior players at Anfield and his current contract is due to expire in 2027.

These doubts could open the door for European clubs to pounce, especially following recent interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Being part of this new mega football agency firm could help him secure a superb new contract where he is, or a sensational move away. Next summer could could be a ‘decisive’ one for Díaz and where his future lies, especially with others around him linked with exits and approaching the end of their terms.