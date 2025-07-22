AFP via Getty Images

There was no sign of Luis Diaz in the Liverpool squad for a bounce game against Stoke City, but his replacement more than took his chance.

Liverpool have started pre-season in impressive fashion with Arne Slot looking to take his invigorated squad to another level.

Competition for places in the starting XI is fierce with speculation linking Darwin Nunez with an exit perhaps the sort that the Reds boss should reconsider given his prolific form in friendlies so far. The big Uruguayan scored a hat-trick as a loaded team overcame Stoke City 5-0.

Rio Ngumoha gets Liverpool chance as Luis Diaz sits out friendly

Joe Gomez starting over Ibrahima Konate was an interesting selection and, perhaps, one that indicates how Slot is feeling about the France international’s current stance with regards to his contract extension talks. He might well want to see out his deal at Anfield, but he might spend the next year sitting on the bench, or in the stands if a new centre-half is signed.

Another noticeable absentee from not just the starting XI but the squad was Luis Diaz with a player who Slot has already praised last season justifying his inclusion with another solid performance and a goal. Rio Ngumoha might only be 16, but Yamine Lamal has shown the world how age is no barrier if the talent and work rate is there.

It might be a bit early for Ngumoha to step directly in Diaz’s shoes should he leave, however, Slot, as he said after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley earlier this year, is keen to bring youth players through into the first team instead of just splashing the cash: “That’s very important for every club but especially for this club. I said that earlier and it’s important the club brings talent through the ranks,” per the club’s official website.

“It’s nice to see there are some youngsters who are having an impact in our team and on games. It’s nice because it gives good energy in the building if academy players are playing well. Jayden scoring, Rio impressing, Trey assisting.”

How Liverpool put their faith in Ngumoha swoop

England youth cap Nguhoma has only been at Liverpool a year after joining from Chelsea with the club going as far as to bend their well known academy rules to pave the way for the versatile forward. Academy director Alex Inglethorpe told Jamie Carragher via The Telegraph how the academy stars have to adhere to strict rules on phones, cars and their pay packet.

Two-footed and capable of playing anywhere behind a central striker, Fabrizio Romano confirmed when Ngumoha signed that he is paid more than the statutory academy rate for players close to the first-team: “Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as he’s leaving Chelsea Academy. #LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, who’s highly rated by the club.”

Should Liverpool sell Diaz, the Colombia international will need to be replaced with a host of big names already being mentioned, including Rodrygo of Real Madrid to compete with Cody Gakpo. Slot showed last summer when he kept the chequebook in his summer for most of the transfer window, that he isn’t the type of manager to panic and if he doesn’t find the right deal Ngumoha could well be the next academy star off the Melwood conveyor belt to make it big.