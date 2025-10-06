Luis Diaz rubs salt into Liverpool's wound after Chelsea loss - 'he's always there'

Bayern Munich's Colombian forward #14 Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern Munich in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 4, 2025. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has a lot to ponder during the international break.

The Liverpool boss will scarcely be complaining that the majority of his squad are heading off to represent their respective nations. Certainly, fans are not bemoaning another pause of the season against the backdrop of three successive losses, most recently a 2-1 reverse at Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, supporters will hardly argue the recent run hasn’t been coming. The Reds were scarcely convincing despite winning their opening five games of their Premier League title defence. They required late goals in four of the triumphs, as well as a 3-2 victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool have been vulnerable in defence, conceding nine goals in their seven league games. Their midfield has largely lacked physicality. And in the final third, they have been tepid.

To their credit, the Reds have scored in every top-flight game. However, Slot’s troops have lacked coherence and guile in the final third. That is something that no-one predicted given the additions that were made in the summer transfer window. Alexander Isak was signed for a British record fee of £125 million and Florian Wirtz cost £100 million. In fairness, Hugo Ekitike has scored five goals but the new faces were supposed to supplement what Liverpool already had.

Mo Salah plundered 33 goals in all competitions last season but his standards have jettisoned and he’s found the back of the net just twice in the league. Cody Gakpo did bag the equaliser against Chelsea but has been too predictable for much of the campaign. Slot has to come up with the solutions in the next two weeks. He will have plenty of time to analyse what is going wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is perhaps all that bit more frustrating that a player who Liverpool sold in the summer is in rampant form. Luis Diaz was allowed to depart Anfield for Bayern Munich for a fee of £65 million. Most believed that the deal to sell someone aged 28 for a significant fee made financial sense although there was no disputing his quality. En route to winning the Premier League title, Diaz bagged 13 times and operated as a makeshift striker for large parts.

And at Bayern, he has hit the ground running. The Colombia international has put Vincent Kompany’s men on track to defend the Bundesliga, having won their opening six games and are four points clear of Borussia Dortmund following a 3-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt. Diaz was the talisman for Bayern as he netted a double as well as assisted Harry Kane’s strike.

Diaz took his tally to six goals in all competitions for Bayern, while he has created four in 10 appareances. He has swiftly endeared himself to supporters in Bavaria. After the Frankfurt win, head coach Kompany said: “Considering that this is his first season and his first steps in Germany, he's been impressive. His activity and energy fit very well into the team. He's always involved, always there. He works very hard for the team. There's no pressure from me on Luis Díaz, I'm not asking him to do things the others are not doing. But as I said his energy suits this team very well.”

In fairness, Diaz was keen on a move away from Liverpool, having been open to a move to Manchester City last year, while The Times reported that the Reds had tried to negotiate a new contract with the winger but there was a significant gap between the wages offered and what Diaz’s representatives demanded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool will hope that the decision in the long term will be beneficial. While Wirtz has endured a stuttering start, he has shown glimpses that he can become one of Europe’s top talents and is only aged 22. Still, it will frustrate that Diaz has begun life at Bayern so well as Liverpool flounder.