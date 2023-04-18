Luis Diaz told of his delight after putting his six-month Liverpool injury absence behind him.

The winger made a first appearances since suffering a devastating knee blow last October in the Reds’ 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United on Monday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diaz came off the bench in the 81st minute and was given a rousing reception by the travelling Kopites at Elland Road. The Colombia international, who was signed from Porto for up to £50 million in January 2022, will now be hoping for more minutes in the business end of Liverpool’s campaign. Posting on Instragram, Diaz toasted an ‘amazing’ win against Leeds.

He said: “So happy to be back, Amazing 3 points.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Diaz’s return to action, Klopp said: “Yeah, super-important, so Luis is back. He’s now lacking rhythm, which is normal, [and] a bit of sharpness, but that’s normal as well. In training sessions you cannot get there to the final degree of sharpness, so we now try to just help him [get there] step by step back really into the team [and] give him minutes.