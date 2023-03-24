Register
Luis Diaz snubbed as Jurgen Klopp told to rebuild around three Liverpool players

Liverpool are expected to make several signings in the summer transfer window.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:29 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 07:32 GMT

Jurven Klopp must build his new-look Liverpool team around the front three of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

That's according to former Reds striker Djibril Cisse ahead of an important summer transfer window.

Liverpool will end the 2022-23 season trophyless and could well fail to qualify for the Champions League. They sit seven points outside of the Premier League top four but have two games in hand on Tottenham Hotspur.

Regardless of where the Reds finish in the table, reinforcements are required at the close of the campaign. Jude Bellingham is the club's top target, while the likes of Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes are also on the radar.

Cisse believes that transfers will help - and the attacking triumvirate of Salah, Nunez and Gakpo can be key.

The 2005 Champions League-winning forward told bettingsites.co.uk: “The rebuild at Liverpool depends on who they can buy in the transfer window. There is quality in the squad, but it could just be a cycle and some of the players might want something new coming into the team.

“The new players need time to adapt - a few more transfers will help. But to build around players – or young players – that have just arrived I don't think it will be the case. Building around Salah, Nunez, Gakpo for sure.”

Salah has bagged 22 goals in 39 appearances for Liverpool this season - and became the club’s all-time Premier League top scorer.

Nunez signed for the Reds from Benfica last summer for an initial £64 million. The forward has hit 14 goals in 33 outings.

Gakpo, meanwhile, arrived at Anfield from PSV Eindhoven in January for £37 million. The 23-year-old has bagged three times in 13 matches.

