Luis Diaz's father sends emotion message to Jurgen Klopp after final Liverpool game

Jurgen Klopp with Luis Diaz's father, Mane. Picture: Mane Diaz/ Instagram

Jurgen Klopp has now departed as Liverpool manager after almost nine years in charge.

Luis Diaz's father sent Jurgen Klopp an emotional message after bringing the curtain down on his time as Liverpool manager.

Emotions ran high yesterday as Klopp's final game in charge ended in a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. After almost nine years and 491 matches, the German departs the Reds hot seat having earned himself legendary status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp has won seven major trophies as Liverpool supremo. Diaz, who was signed for £37 million from Porto in January 2022, helped the Reds win two League Cups and the FA Cup, as well as finish runners-up in the Champions League and Premier League.

Klopp gave Diaz and their family his full support when the winger’s father, Mane, and mother were kidnapped in Colombia last year. Known as ‘Papa Diaz’ he has attended several Liverpool games home and away since.