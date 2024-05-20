Luis Diaz's father sends emotion message to Jurgen Klopp after final Liverpool game
Luis Diaz's father sent Jurgen Klopp an emotional message after bringing the curtain down on his time as Liverpool manager.
Emotions ran high yesterday as Klopp's final game in charge ended in a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. After almost nine years and 491 matches, the German departs the Reds hot seat having earned himself legendary status.
Klopp has won seven major trophies as Liverpool supremo. Diaz, who was signed for £37 million from Porto in January 2022, helped the Reds win two League Cups and the FA Cup, as well as finish runners-up in the Champions League and Premier League.
Klopp gave Diaz and their family his full support when the winger’s father, Mane, and mother were kidnapped in Colombia last year. Known as ‘Papa Diaz’ he has attended several Liverpool games home and away since.
And thanks Jurgen Klopp for everything he’s done for the Diaz family. In a video message on social media (via elespectador.com), he said: “Today I thank God for Professor Jürgen Klopp. For having received my guide with open arms. God bless you always and I will wish you the best! Today we are sad because you are leaving, but you are one of the greatest. Klopp, we carry you in our hearts! Thank you for accepting Luis Díaz! God bless you, you are the best,
