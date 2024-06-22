Luis Suarez. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The former Liverpool striker has heaped praise on his fellow countryman.

Luis Suarez has hailed Darwin Nunez as one of the ‘best centre-forwards in the world’.

Former Liverpool favourite Suarez and current Reds striker Nunez are currently on international duty with Uruguay as they aim for Copa America glory.

Suarez is regarded as one of the most gifted players in Anfield history, scoring 82 goals in 133 appearances between 2011-2014.

Nunez, on the other hand, has had an indifferent two years since arriving on Merseyside for a fee that could reach a club-record £85 million. He has netted 33 times in 96 games and has been guilty of missing several gilt-edged chances - leading to criticism from some sections of supporters and the media.

However, that is something that Suarez says he experienced in his career. And having known Nunez since he was a teenager coming through the ranks at Uruguayan side Penarol, Suarez insists he’s always spotted something ‘special’ in the 24-year-old.

"Since Darwin was in Peñarol I had been talking to him, through someone else,” said Inter Miami marksman Suarez, speaking to AUF TV (via ESPN).

“There was a game in which he scored three goals that caught my attention. At that time it was said that he missed a lot of goals, but he also generated a lot. They criticized me for the same reason, but the important thing is that he always tried to overcome, he never gave up.

“I always saw special conditions in him. The forward has to be like that, the ambition, the desire to improve, the desire to get ahead. of him,

"I had colleagues like Diego Forlán who always helped me a lot, I always chatted with him, I went into his room and he loved having me come closer. He was always trying to improve, looking for advice. Darwin always came, approached me, trying to chat and ask me things to improve. He is a divine kid. Since he arrived at the national team he told me that as long as I was there, the '9' was going to be mine, that is something that one values ​​a lot because it is a very nice gesture.