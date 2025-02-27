Darwin Nunez. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arne Slot was not happy with Darwin Nunez’s work-rate in two of Liverpool’s recent matches.

Luis Suarez has sent a heartfelt message to Darwin Nunez after the Liverpool striker came in for flak from Arne Slot.

Slot admitted before last night’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United that he was unhappy with Nunez’s work-rate in two of the Reds’ recent games. The striker came off the bench in a 2-1 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. Nunez spurned a gilt-edged chance in the latter and his contributions for the rest of the game were criticised by Slot.

What Slot said

The Liverpool head coach said: “First of all, I helped him by saying you can miss a chance. I wasn’t only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn’t happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa.

“I always try to be honest with my players and be honest as I can to you guys as well where I always try to protect my players so I don’t say he never worked hard. I know him differently. I know him at Villa at home where he made a 100-metre sprint and scored a goal, I know him when he came on against City at home and was pressing really aggressively and wins the ball back and we score.

“But I can’t accept if a player doesn’t give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once but twice was a bit too much. That’s why I addressed it. Not that I’m all of a sudden very angry with him. I don’t mind that he missed a chance, I’d have loved him to score it, and I know he will eventually score. But if you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. “I’m not saying he didn’t do that at all, but it wasn’t the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard.”

Suarez message

It has been a frustrating season for Nunez, who has scored only six goals in all competitions and struggled to nail down a regular starting spot. The Uruguay international was introduced as a late substitute in the Newcastle triumph as Liverpool moved 13 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table.

After the game, Nunez posted a photo of himself on Instagram applauding the fans at full-time with the caption: “YNWA.” And in the comments section, former Liverpool favourite Suarez, who played with Nunez for Uruguay, replied with a heartfelt message. Suarez said: “Scorer! Always trusting in yourself and those who support you always... the others who don't know you should continue, we already know what this is like 😉 Big hug, always positive!”