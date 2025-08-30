Everton had a bid rejected for Lyon winger Malick Fofana while Merseyside rivals Liverpool have been linked with a potential move.

A member of the Olympique Lyonnais dressing room has teased that Malick Fofana could still leave the club before the transfer window closes.

The winger has been heavily linked with an exit from the French side throughout the summer transfer window. Fofana recorded 11 goals and six assists in 41 games for Lyon last season. But with Les Gones having financial difficulties, having been relegated to the second tier before being given a reprieve, they may need to raise further funds after the exits of the likes of Rayan Cherki and Thiago Motta.

Everton have been keen on Fofana, having had a bid of £31.5 million rejected earlier in the transfer window. The Toffees have since signed Tyler Dibling for up to £40 million, while the loan of Jack Grealish from Manchester City will cost around £12 million to bolster their attacking options. However, Hill Dickinson Stadium boss David Moyes has admitted he’d still like more additions.

And Clinton Mata, one of the experienced heads in the Lyon dressing room, admitted that he wants Fofana and team-mate Georges Mikautadze to stay. However, the players in the squad are teasing the pair and it will be down to Fofana - also linked with Liverpool - and Mikautadze as to whether they stay or depart.

What’s been said

Speaking via L’Equipe, Mata said: "I won't hide from you that it doesn't really concern us, it's the management who takes care of it," said the Angolan international. " But I can confirm that the players announced as leaving are very happy at the club. That doesn't mean they won't leave. We know that if major players leave, it will have an impact on our sporting level."

We advise them as best we can as big brothers, then there are the agents behind... A player like Malick, or Georges, we absolutely want to keep them in our team. We will do our part, we will tease them a little in front of everyone to make them uncomfortable (laughs). It's a difficult decision for them, and the decision will be up to them."

Will Everton make another bid for Fofana?

In truth, it is unlikely. While Moyes wants more additions before the transfer window closes on Monday, he will want to bolster other areas of Everton’s squad. For the wide areas, they have Dibling, Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil who can operate there.

The fact that the Blues were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Kenny Tete, who signed a new deal at Fulham, underlines that they would like a new right-back.

Jake O’Brien has started the campaign in the role but his best position is in central defence. While Seamus Coleman played in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Mansfield Town, the Everton captain has had injury problems over the past two years and will be carefully managed. Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson is down the pecking order and currently injured.

Moyes may also look to add another option in midfield, with Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner the only two players with significant Premier League experience.