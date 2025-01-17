Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

Olympique Lyonnais owner John Textor has claimed that Liverpool-linked Rayan Cherki has wanted to leave the club ‘for years’.

However, the French side will not be pressured into a sale despite their financial predicament. Lyon are facing relegation from Ligue 1 after being sanctioned by the French football’s financial watchdog the National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG). Eagle Football Group, Textor’s holding company that owns Lyon, have incurred debts of £422 million and their situation must improve to stay in the top flight.

As a result, Cherki has been linked with an exit. French journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport suggested in November that the attacking midfielder ‘is appreciated’ by the Reds’ recruitment team and head coach Arne Slot. This season, Cherki has recorded five goals and eight assists in 21 appearances for Lyon, who are sixth in Ligue 1.

Last summer, the 21-year-old wanted to join Paris Saint-Germain but a move was blocked and he was made to train away from the first team before signing a new deal. Still, Lyon’s situation has led to suggestions they could cash in on Cherki during the January transfer window.

However, Textor has taken exception to some suggestions that all members of the Parc Olympique Lyonnais squad are available. And the American, who tried to buy Everton earlier this year, has claimed he will ‘never sell’ the France international to PSG as he remains in dispute with president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Textor said: “You guys are taking the headlines that we are in trouble and saying everyone is for sale - not everyone is for sale. Who the hell said everyone said everyone is for sale? The press.

“Our plan is to sell the players we planned to sell before the DNCG announcement. When you say everybody is for sale, let me tell you how football clubs work. When the club decides to sell certain players, it advances certain players into the market place because it needs to move them off the roster.

“At the same time, it gets unsolicited calls from other clubs saying: 'Hey, I want to buy a player' who you didn't think of selling. You think: 'Huh, I haven't considered that, maybe I would sell him'. I'm only interested in selling players who we had planned to move anyway and I'm only interested in selling players if we have a better player that can come in behind him. That hasn't changed.

“I've read it everyone that the whole team is for sale. I've had clubs from Turkey offering me p*** money for players because they think we are desperate but we tell them to f*** off. It's not happening. This image the whole place is for sale is not happening.

“Cherki has wanted to leave for a couple of years. It has nothing to do with the DNCG, it's not happening. He literally went to PSG last year and sent me text message that he really wants to go to PSG. I love Rayan. I told him he couldn't play and training with us unless he signed a longer-term contract. He has a longer-term contract because I forced him out of the squad. He comes back into the squad, plays great, I see him in the locker room, joke with him and say: 'Look how good you play with a contract'. I hope he wants to stay but no-one is pushing him out because of the DNCG. He wanted to leave, ultimately he signed a contract and is playing better. It's fabulous, it is football.

“In terms of [Malick] Fofana, I don;t know where this story has come from. No-one has told me about Fofana and I haven't told anyone. The problem is we have 29 players and we need 24. These guys need to eat. Top players are not happy unless they're getting playing time. I would never sell a player of that quality to Nasser unless we had a beer, shake hands and decide to help the French league. My relationship with Nasser is not it was but guys can get over it. But, no, I wouldn't sell a player to him.”