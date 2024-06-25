'Made a decision' - sporting director confirms Liverpool man who ranks among best in Europe wants to leave
Mainz 05 sporting director Christian Heidel has insisted that Sepp van den Berg wants to return to the club in the summer transfer window.
The Liverpool defender spent the 2023-24 season on loan at the German outfit. He made 36 appearances, scoring three goals as Mainz finished 13th in the Bundesliga. According to WhoScored, van den Berg ranked as the best under-23 centre-backs in Europe.
But van den Berg’s future remains uncertain. He’s spent the past three-and-a-half years on loan at Preston, Stuttgart and Mainz and will arrive back at Liverpool behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in the pecking order.
Liverpool have set a price tag of £20 million on van den Berg - something that the defender has hit out at.
Heidel, speaking to Kicker, revealed that Mainz are keen to re-sign van den Berg - and the feeling is mutual. He said: “The only one who has made a decision is Sepp,” he told Kicker. “He definitely wants to stay in Mainz. He has said that very clearly in public.”
