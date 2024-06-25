Mainz 05 sporting director Christian Heidel. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Liverpool defender has already revealed he’d like to leave Anfield.

Mainz 05 sporting director Christian Heidel has insisted that Sepp van den Berg wants to return to the club in the summer transfer window.

The Liverpool defender spent the 2023-24 season on loan at the German outfit. He made 36 appearances, scoring three goals as Mainz finished 13th in the Bundesliga. According to WhoScored, van den Berg ranked as the best under-23 centre-backs in Europe.

But van den Berg’s future remains uncertain. He’s spent the past three-and-a-half years on loan at Preston, Stuttgart and Mainz and will arrive back at Liverpool behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in the pecking order.

Liverpool have set a price tag of £20 million on van den Berg - something that the defender has hit out at.