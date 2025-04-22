Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been linked with Germany international Jonathan Tah.

A defender who has been tentatively linked with Liverpool has confirmed he is set to become a free agent.

The Reds have been one of several clubs who are reported admirers of Jonathan Tah. Mundo Deportivo recently reported that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the centre-back.

Tah has been at Bayern Leverkusen for the past 10 years. Last season, he was part of Die Werkself’s side that won the Bundesliga for the first time in their history under Xabi Alonso, as well as the DKB-Pokal. Tah was subsequently named in the Bundesliga Team of the Year and he has been capped 35 times for Germany.

Leverkusen are set to finish as runners-up to Bayern Munich in the German title race. Alonso could depart the BayArena for Real Madrid - and Tah will definitely be leaving. The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season. He has reaffirmed his desire to seek pastures new.

What’s been said

"I don't have a timeframe [on my departure], but the club knows about it," Tah said via German news outlet Kicker. "As I have always done, I've communicated everything very openly. Everything was said from the beginning. There was a point when I made the decision not to extend my contract and not to stay here and that's how it's going now."

Will Liverpool sign Jonathan Tah?

Liverpool are expected to make signings in the summer despite being on the verge of winning the Premier League title. The Reds’ priorities are expected to be a new striker, with Darwin Nunez’s future precarious and Diogo Jota struggling with injuries this season. Arne Slot is also expected to bring in a left-back as a successor for Andy Robertson. AFC Bournemouth’s Milo Kerkez is on Liverpool’s list of targets.

It has been mooted that central defence could be bolstered. Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract to keep him at Anfield until 2027. He has been partnered by Ibrahima Konate throughout the season.

Liverpool could look to add depth in the area but much may depend on what happens with Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah. The former, currently recovering from a hamstring injury, may want to play regularly elsewhere if his game-time at the Reds will be limited. Quansah is regarded as one for the future but has made just two league starts so far.

Tah would add experience and quality, but he would not be cheap. It’s likely that he would be asking for significant wages and aged 29, does not meet Liverpool’s preferred recruitment model. In addition, Barcelona are said to be the frontrunners to sign the ex-Hamburger SV man.

If Liverpool are to bring in a central defender, a long-term successor for van Dijk is likely. That could be someone such as Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, who is on the Reds’ radar. The 20-year-old has a £50 million release clause installed in his Vitality Stadium contract. Huijsen, who has played 31 times for the Cherries, is also said to be wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea.