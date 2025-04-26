General view of Anfield on March 14, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A former Liverpool player believes the Reds have already signed an exciting prospect at goalkeeper

Former Liverpool star David James believes that Liverpool have a “world-class” goalkeeper on their hands as Giorgi Mamardashvili prepares for his move to the club this summer. A £29m agreement was struck with Valencia last summer.

A deal was done for £25m up front with another £4m in add-ons last summer but Mamardashvili remained with Valencia for the 2024-25 season. As things stand, Arne Slot has Alisson Becker, Caoimhín Kelleher and Mamardashvili at his disposal for next season but James believes something will have to give and predicts that Kelleher will move on.

James, who played 277 times for Liverpool and kept 104 clean sheets, has no doubt that Kelleher will have plenty of offers to leave Anfield. He is out of contract in 2026 and is reportedly unwilling to sign a new contract. He has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bournemouth this summer and James reckon there are several top clubs who would love Kelleher as their number one goalkeeper.

Asked by Prime Casino how much of a threat Mamardashvili poses to Allison's immediate future, James said: “Obviously, for the time being, they've got a really good roster in terms of goalkeeping. Something will have to give, but there's a part in this where, and I want to say my competitiveness, I wouldn't be happy being in a position as a back-up where you've got Allison, one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“Caoimhín Kelleher, has emerged as a Premier League goalkeeper. Mamardashvili, as we've seen in the Euros not too long ago, is an absolutely world-class goalkeeper. So, I wouldn't want to be in that position personally, but as a football club, you would want to have that position, providing you can keep everyone happy.

“And again, the nature of football has changed that you have multiple players in multiple positions. There's a lot of rotation. Ali, for one reason or another, doesn't play the full season, so there's always an opportunity.

“If someone like Mamardashvili was to come in, was given an opportunity early in the season, performed at the levels that we know he's capable of, then he would say to himself, why can't I stay as number one at Liverpool? And then it would be an issue for Ali or Caoimhín, whoever else was involved in that roster, as you say.

“Again, we're looking at Liverpool wanting to challenge, to compete, to win European and domestic titles over the next number of years and therefore they're going to need goalkeepers who are capable of producing the form to do that. It's difficult to even try and guess.

Liverpool goalkeeping situation is ‘perfect storm’ and ‘wonderful dilemma’

“Mamardashvili is young, mid-twenties. He's got a wonderful future ahead of him. Ali has still got a wonderful future. I mean, it's kind of like the perfect storm. It would have been a much easier question to answer had Caoimhín come in for half a dozen games, played very average and then could be almost written off, but he didn't.

“He played marvellously and therefore Liverpool now have a dilemma, but it's a wonderful dilemma because there are plenty of clubs in England, if not in Europe, that are looking for top draw goalkeepers and Liverpool, fortunately, come the end of the season, will have three goalkeepers who I think a lot of clubs would love.

“Something’s probably got to give, and you’d think that would be Caoimhín Kelleher, but he’ll have a lot offers from top clubs who would love him as their number one.”