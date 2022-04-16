Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Liverpool marched into the FA Cup final after toppling Manchester City at Wembley.

The Reds won 3-2 courtesy of a Sadio Mane double and an Ibrahima Konate header to keep up their dreams of an unprecedented quadruple.

Now Jurgen Klopp’s side will meet either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final next month back at the national stadium as they bid for what would be the best season in Anfield history.

Liverpool came out of the traps at hurtling speed and put the game to bed by half-time.

The Reds opened the scoring in the ninth minute through a towering Konate header - his third goal in as many appearances.

Klopp’s side doubled their lead in the 17th minute when Mane closed down City keeper Zack Steffen - who played ahead of regular No.1 Ederson.

Mane’s sliding block from point-blank range found the net and left Steffen red-faced.

Liverpool were then in dreamland on the stroke of half-time - yet again through Mane.

He watched a dipping ball all the way to crash home a volley into the near post.

To their credit, City made a rapid start to the second half and reduced the arrears in the 47th minute through Jack Grealish.

And there was a nervy ending when Bernado Silva brought Guardiola’s side closer in stoppage-time.

But Liverpool held on as their magnificent season continues.

The heroes

- Sadio Mane: a talismanic performance from the forward - and not just because of his goals. Led the line superbly despite not being a natural striker.

- Ibou Konate: what a first season the centre-back is having at Anfield. Another huge goal for Konate.

- Alisson Becker: made some big saves in the second half to keep Liverpool ahead. Also very confident off his line.

The villains

- Zack Steffen: the Man City keeper won’t want to watch his error back. A pivotal mistake that cost City.

- Gabriel Jesus: proved one of the heroes for City when the two sides met in the Premier League last week. But had a game to forget as he missed two decent chances and lost Konate before the defender’s opener.

- Pep Guardiola: the City boss’ hands were tied somewhat given Kyle Walker was absent and Kevin De Bruyne could only make the bench. But starting Steffen in between the posts rather than playing Ederson proved his downfall.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 8 Barely anything to do first half in terms of shot stopping. No chance with Grealish’s goal but made a decent stop from Jesus soon after. Then made another good save from the Brazilian when he was one-on-one. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Defensively very good in the first half stopping two threatening City moves. Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

3. Ibrahima Konate - 7 What a header. That’s the third time in a short period we’ve said that about the Frenchman. Sound defensively but got away with a poor pass in the second half when Alisson thwarted Jesus. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 8 Untroubled in the first half and then showed the nous to put pressure on a breaking Jesus in the second period. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images