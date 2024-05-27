Man City boss Pep Guardiola. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool are the only team to stop Man City from winning the Premier League title in the past seven years.

Pep Guardiola has admitted he’s expecting some of his Manchester City stars to leave in the summer transfer window.

City fell short in their bid to become the first English club to win successive league and cup doubles after their 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Guardiola’s men, who won a fourth straight Premier League title this season, were heavy favourites heading into the Wembley showdown but were second-best to their fierce rivals.

There have been reports that the 2024-25 season will be Guardiola’s final in the Etihad Stadium hot seat ahead of his contract expiring. The ex-Barcelona supremo has won six Premier League titles, with only Liverpool able to stop City in the past seven years.

The Reds are preparing for a new chapter without Jurgen Klopp as manager - with Arne Slot taking the Anfield hot seat. His task will be to try to challenge City for the top-flight crown.

And while City are the frontrunners to make it five in a row, they could be faced with doing so without talisman Kevin De Bruyne. The midfielder has been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia along with goalkeeper Ederson. Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva is said to be coveted by Barcelona.

Via the Mirror, Guardiola said after the FA Cup loss: “Next season is far away. It’s difficult for me to process, especially after winning the Premier League. Now we need to relax and we will be back as fresh as possible.

‌“Next season we’ll have to go step by step, we’ll see what happens, what squad we will have. We have to start to work and after that we will see. My feeling is that this season has been amazing.

‌“I know some players have to make a decision on whether they stay with us, some players might come. I’m really pleased with the team, how they’ve behaved all season. I could not say differently.

“‌It was nice to be in this final, but unfortunately we lost, after what we did in the Premier League and the Champions League. People say every season we have to win Trebles and Doubles – we are good but we are not that good.