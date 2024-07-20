Man City confirm Kalvin Phillips summer decision amid Everton transfer interest

Kalvin Phillips. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Everton.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalvin Phillips has been named in Manchester City's pre-season tour squad.

The midfielder has an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium despite joining the club just two years ago for a reported £43 million from Leeds United. Despite impressing during his time at Elland Road, helping the Whites gain promotion back to the Premier League and then stay up for two seasons, Phillips has endured a difficult time at City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's been surplus to requirements for much of his time at Pep Guardiola's side before being loaned to West Ham for the second half of last campaign. Yet he struggled in east London as he played just 10 times and was sent off in a 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest.

It's unlikely that Phillips will be in City's plans as they aim to win five successive Premier League titles. Everton have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Sean Dyche could look to bolster his midfield options ahead of the impending departure of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50 million.

But if the Toffees boss is keen on Phillips then he might have to wait. The England international jetted off to the USA with City who will play Celtic, Club America, AC Milan and Chelsea. Guardiola's men are depleted of senior players because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America. As a result, it means that Phillips is on the plane Stateside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Idrissa Gana Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner and summer signing Tim Iroegbunam make up Everton’s current engine-room roster with Onana set to leave. The Blues allowed Andre Gomes to depart at the end of last season.