Man City were held to a surprise 3-3 draw against Feyenoord and now prepare to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester City fans had the right to boo at full-time after their latest shock result.

After suffering five successive defeats in all competitions, including a 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, City’s malaise continued as they were masters of their own downfall. The Etihad Stadium side were threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

City led after 75 minutes through an Erling Haaland double and a strike from Ilkay Gundogan. But Feyenoord, who were previously managed by Liverpool head coach Arne Slot before his move to Anfield last summer, mustered a devastating comeback to earn a point. As a result, fans inside the Etihad Stadium aired their frustrations and jeered Guardiola and his players at full-time.

Now City prepare to face Liverpool in the Premier League for what is a seismic encounter. The Reds are eight points clear at the top of the table and Guardiola has admitted that the gap will be insurmountable if it extends to 11. And Guardiola insists the onus is on him to lift them before heading to Anfield.

The City boss said: “I have to lift them, it’s my job. I will lift them, they play a good game but we were not unable to control the last minutes.

“The last game against Tottenham, the supporters supported us - they applauded. They are disappointed, of course, we understand it. They come here not to remember the success in the past but to see the team win and perform well. When we go away our fans are amazing and they are completely right to express how they feel, absolutely.

“Everyone knows the situation. Tomorrow, we have to train, recover, prepare for the next game and go for it. We will learn. It will be a tough season and we have to accept it. The game today, we punished them in the right moment but the moment something happened, we were not strong enough and too many mistakes.”

Meanwhile, City had a new absence as John Stones was not included in their match-day squad after missing training on Tuesday. Fellow centre-back Ruben Diaz was back among the substitutes, however.