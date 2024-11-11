Liverpool were heavily linked with the player before he snubbed the move over last summer.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window was not as busy as many expected it to be following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. There was a lot of speculation over whether the Reds would facilitate a huge squad overhaul but in the end, it was a quiet 2024 on the transfer front.

However, there were plenty of rumours doing the rounds before the summer window closed. One of the biggest links was their interest in Martín Zubimendi, who looked set to arrive at Anfield following ongoing discussions.

Signing a new midfielder remained a priority for Liverpool and all their eggs were placed in Zubimendi’s basket but in the end, the player opted against the move. The Real Sociedad star decided to stay with his boyhood club and he recently revealed he did not regret not taking the opportunity.

“My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times. So far, things have gone well for me. It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end everything is easier than all that.

“Of course I don't regret it, I can't think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don't affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I'm excited about having a good season.”

While he made his decision clear, The Mirror has reported that Manchester City are now ‘contemplating’ signing Zubimendi in January in order to plug the gap left by Rodri. The Ballon d’Or winner is out with an ACL injury and City have lost four games in a row, falling five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola is ‘ready to green light a major spending spree’ in the new year to help improve their form. City have lost to Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Sporting CP and Brighton in their last four fixtures. The reigning Premier League champions reportedly ‘have the funds available’ to trigger Zubimendi’s €60 million (£50m) release clause and they believe they can convince him to leave Real Sociedad in January.

When Zubimendi opted to stay with Real Sociedad, it was naturally a blow to Liverpool but seeing him move to a Premier League rival will sting ever more. Especially as the Reds are in a strong position at the top of the Premier League and are the only club in the Champions League yet to drop a single point.