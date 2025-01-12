Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League champions are rivalling Liverpool for the signature of this long-standing target.

There is a lot of attention on Liverpool right now as they continue to spark rumours regarding the future existing players and potential new signings. The Reds had initially been tipped to see out a relatively quiet January transfer window, but there has been a lot to unpack in these opening days.

Contract talks continue to dominate the headlines as it’s still unclear who out of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign new deals at Anfield. The latter has been heavily in the spotlight for weeks now, as Real Madrid have made it their mission to bring the right-back to the Spanish capital.

While the trio remain the biggest talking point at this stage in the window, reports continue to link the Reds with potential new recruits. Arne Slot is not willing to sign off on any significant departures halfway through a title-challenging season but he could add some new talent to his roster.

Liverpool are linked with Real Madrid for a target of their own. According to Fichajes, they have reportedly placed an offer of €50 million (£42m) on the table in attempt to sign Aurelien Tchouameni to boost their options in midfield. However, they aren’t the only club in pursuit of the France international.

Man City ‘make funds available’ to sign Tchouameni

Manchester City are also interested in signing Tchouameni as they search for a replacement for the injured Rodri. The reigning Premier League champions are enduring a miserable season by their standards, falling 12 points behind leaders Liverpool.

While the Reds have reportedly submitted a bid for Tchouameni, City have since gathered together the cash for their own pursuit. According to Football Insider, Pep Guardiola’s side have ‘made funds available’ for City to sign the Real Madrid star.

Both Liverpool and City believe they can convince the 24-year-old to join their side and the opportunity to become a ‘nailed-on starter’ at either club is said to be an ‘appealing option’ for the midfielder. City are desperate for reinforcements to boost the second half of their season, as they currently sit down in sixth in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, the Reds have been linked with Tchouameni for some time now and the interest remains as Slot considers how to improve his team.

Liverpool midfield options

During the summer of 2023, four new midfielders joined Liverpool following an exodus featuring ex-captain Jordan Henderson and first choice No.6 Fabinho. The Reds had been linked with several options to replace the Brazilian but an eye-watering £111 million attempt to sign Moisés Caicedo fell through as he joined Chelsea instead, and long-standing target Roméo Lavia also snubbed Anfield for Stamford Bridge.

Wataru Endō was signed as Liverpool scrambled for options, and Ryan Gravenberch also arrived but was given a mainly rotational role under Jurgen Klopp. Since Slot’s arrival though, the Dutchman has been bumped up to a regular starter and hasn’t missed a single Premier League match so far this season.

However, there is still the desire to bolster options in defensive midfield, especially after talks with Martín Zubimendi broke down over the summer.