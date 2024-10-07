Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Man City have won their case against the Premier League.

Manchester City have secured a victory over the Premier League over sponsorship deals.

City’s deals were branded ‘unlawful’ but their lawyers have won a case that is being described as a landmark. A panel of retired judges found that Pep Guardiola’s side had not reached the Competition Act and were wrong to stop the club’s two recent commercial deals. They claimed the Associated Party Transactions rules, introduced in February, were unfair.

The case is separate from City facing 115 charges of breaking Premier League financial rules. A club statement said:” Following today’s publication of the Rule X Arbitral Tribunal Award, Manchester City Football Club thanks the distinguished members of the Arbitral Tribunal for their work and considerations and welcomes their findings:

“The Club has succeeded with its claim: the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules have been found to be unlawful and the Premier League’s decisions on two specific MCFC sponsorship transactions have been set aside

“The Tribunal found that both the original APT rules and the current, (amended) APT Rules violate UK competition law and violate the requirements of procedural fairness.

“The Premier League was found to have abused its dominant position. The Tribunal has determined both that the rules are structurally unfair and that the Premier League was specifically unfair in how it applied those rules to the Club in practice.

“The rules were found to be discriminatory in how they operate, because they deliberately excluded shareholder loans. As well as these general findings on legality, the Tribunal has set aside specific decisions of the Premier League to restate the fair market value of two transactions entered into by the Club.

“The tribunal held that the Premier League had reached the decisions in a procedurally unfair manner. The Tribunal also ruled that there was an unreasonable delay in the Premier League’s fair market value assessment of two of the Club’s sponsorship transactions, and so the Premier League breached its own rules.”

In the hearing, it has emerged that Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham gave evidence on behalf of the Premier League along with written letters of support from Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A Premier League statement said: “The Premier League welcomes the Tribunal’s findings, which endorsed the overall objectives,framework and decision-making of the APT system. The Tribunal upheld the need for the APT system as a whole and rejected the majority of Manchester City’s challenges. Moreover, the Tribunal found that the Rules are necessary in order for the League’s financial controls to be effective.

“The decision represents an important and detailed assessment of the APT Rules, which ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at Fair Market Value (FMV) by virtue of relationships with Associated Parties. These Rules were introduced to provide a robust mechanism to safeguard the financial stability,integrity and competitive balance of the League.”