The Colombia international is absent for up to eight weeks after limping off in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Diaz has been one of the brightsparks during the Reds’ stuttering start to the campaign, having scored four goals in all competitions.

But now the winger is unavailable until after the World Cup.

It means that he will not face Rangers in the Champions League tomorrow night or be able to play when Manchester City visit Anfield at the weekend.

Diaz will also miss Premier League games against West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

