Liverpool and Manchester City are both battling to sign one of La Liga’s top performing midfielders

Premier League leaders Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to sign one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets in January.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in the market for a defensive midfielder to replace Spanish international Rodri, who sustained a season-ending injury during his side’s epic 2-2 draw with title challengers Arsenal.

Rodri, in many people's eyes, is one of most important players in Manchester City’s team due to his incredible positional sense, control on the ball and his ability to dictate the midfield battle.

With Rodri in the side, the Sky Blues boast a win record of 74.1 percent in the Premier League compared to 61.9 percent without him, this translates to around 2.37 point per game with Rodri compared to 1.9 when he is absent. Rodri played a crucial role in Spain’s road to the final in Euro 2024, but was forced to miss the second half of the showpiece event with England after sustaining an injury before half time.

Luis de la Fuente’s side seamlessly coped without their midfield linchpin by introducing Martin Zubimendi to proceedings from the bench, and it was the midfielder’s form throughout the tournament, as well as his most recent season with Real Sociedad which made him a top target for Liverpool during the summer.

Arne Slot felt Zubimendi would be the perfect player to fill the void left by Fabinho - sparking a huge transfer saga which nearly saw the Spaniard move to Anfield.

In fact, Liverpool even had a reported bid accepted for Zubmiendi before the 25-year-old, in a dramatic U-turn decided he wished to stay with his hometown club, where has played his entire professional career.

Zumbiendi has played all nine games in the league and Europe for Real Sociedad this season, but according to Football Insider is now having second thoughts about his decision to reject a move to Liverpool and the Premier League.

The outlet understands that Zubimendi may have changed his mind about moving to England and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City could have a chance of signing the midfielder, who reportedly has a release clause of around £51m in his contract.