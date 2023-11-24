Erling Haaland. Picture: Getty Images.

Erling Haaland was spotted in Manchester City training ahead of Liverpool's trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The striker suffered an ankle injury while on Norway duty during the international break. His issue was causing him significant pain and he was forced to miss his country's 3-3 draw against Scotland last Sunday.

Haaland, who has fired 17 goals in all competitions this season, appeared to be a potential doubt for the Premier League top-of-the-table encounter against Liverpool. However, the ex-Borussia Dortmund marksman was indeed spotted at the City Football Academy after the club uploaded pictures of their session on Thursday evening.

Nathan Ake did not feature in in the thrilling 4-4 draw at Chelsea and was omitted from the Netherlands' set-up. However, the defender was another spotted in training ahead of Liverpool's visit.

Ederson (Brazil), Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) and Matheus Nunez (Portugal) all pulled out of their respective countries' set-ups. Pep Guardiola will provide a full injury update when he addresses the media today.