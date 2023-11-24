Register
Man City provide major Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Liverpool clash amid double boost

Erling Haaland suffered an ankle injury issue during the international break.

By Will Rooney
Published 24th Nov 2023, 07:14 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 07:31 GMT
Erling Haaland. Picture: Getty Images.Erling Haaland. Picture: Getty Images.
Erling Haaland was spotted in Manchester City training ahead of Liverpool's trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The striker suffered an ankle injury while on Norway duty during the international break. His issue was causing him significant pain and he was forced to miss his country's 3-3 draw against Scotland last Sunday.

Haaland, who has fired 17 goals in all competitions this season, appeared to be a potential doubt for the Premier League top-of-the-table encounter against Liverpool. However, the ex-Borussia Dortmund marksman was indeed spotted at the City Football Academy after the club uploaded pictures of their session on Thursday evening.

Nathan Ake did not feature in in the thrilling 4-4 draw at Chelsea and was omitted from the Netherlands' set-up. However, the defender was another spotted in training ahead of Liverpool's visit.

Ederson (Brazil), Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) and Matheus Nunez (Portugal) all pulled out of their respective countries' set-ups. Pep Guardiola will provide a full injury update when he addresses the media today.

Meanwhile, Liverpool quarter Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all trained at the AXA Training Centre yesterday. They missed the 3-0 win over Brentford before the pause of the season.

