A closer look at the latest transfer rumours for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Liverpool are yet to bring in their first signing of the summer transfer window but there is still plenty of time for Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and co to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in.

However, with a big season of transition ahead of them, there is some pressure on the Reds to reassure those concerned that there is indeed a game plan for the post-Jurgen Klopp chapter. As Liverpool continue to draw out their plan for the summer, other clubs around them are wasting no time in getting deals over the line and entering talks.

As they keep one eye on the opposition, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for Liverpool’s rivals.

Man City sell defender to rivals

Manchester City have signed off on the permanent sale of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has joined Southampton for their upcoming season back in England’s top flight. The Premier League new boys have paid £20 million to bring the centre-back to St Mary’s, following his impressive loan spell which ended in the Saints securing promotion by winning the play-offs.

Harwood-Bellis missed just two Championship games last season and established himself as a key part of Russell Martin’s team. The 22-year-old had made just eight senior appearances for City and was sent out on five loan moves after coming up through the ranks in Manchester. Pep Guardiola’s side have now pocketed a respectable profit on their homegrown player.

"It's no secret how much I enjoyed being here last season, so I'm delighted to officially become a Southampton player," Harwood-Bellis said on his move to Southampton. "The feeling of bringing this club back to the Premier League and playing in front of these fans week-in and week-out has been amazing.

Spurs ‘make contact’ for Villa star

Tottenham Hotspur remain on the market for a suitable replacement to plug the gap left by Harry Kane, but they are also looking to strengthen in other areas as well. According to Football Insider, Spurs have ‘made contact’ with league rivals Aston Villa over a potential deal for Jacob Ramsey.

The Villans had been open to offers prior to the June 30th accounts deadline but despite that date passing, they are still willing to consider interest in the 23-year-old. Spurs are said to be long-standing admirers of Ramsey but it could take a lot to pry him from Villa’s grasp.