Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Man City injury news as they face Liverpool at Anfield next week.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City have suffered a new midfield blow.

City have lost their previous four games in all competitions and find themselves five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race. The current champions have felt the absence of Rodri, who suffered a serious knee injury in September and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To add to the Etihad Stadium side’s woes, Mateo Kovacic has returned from international duty with Croatia with an issue. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid man will be sidelined for at least three weeks - meaning he will miss City’s seismic encounter against Liverpool at Anfield next weekend. Ruben Dias is also doubtful.

City manager Guardiola, who signed a new contract with the club yesterday, said ahead of his side’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur: “Kovacic is injured. It will be a while, a few weeks or one month.

“John (Stones) trained good yesterday, Manu (Akanji) trained good yesterday and Nathan (Ake) is coming back. Just Ruben (Dias) is out but hopefully he will be back soon. We didn't have central defenders and know we have three.”

Rodri has been in Spain during the early part of his rehab. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is set to be presented with his trophy at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow and will return to City in January to step up his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola added: “I think in January he will come back to make a recovery. But I think, from what I hear from the doctors, it's going really, really well; his mood is good. He's unique in our club, one player who has played here has got this amazing, amazing Ballon d’Or award and shares it with our people. It's so nice, I'm looking forward to seeing him.”

Meanwhile, Oscar Bobb (leg) is absent until the new year while Jeremy Doku has missed four of City’s past six fixtures and pulled out of Belgium’s squad during the international break.