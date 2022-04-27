John Stones limped out of Mannchester City’s Champions League victory against Real Madrid.

Manchester City have suffered their latest injury blow in their Premier League title battle with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side earned an enthralling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium last night.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernado Silva were on target for City as they took a step towards a second straight European Cup final.

However, Guardiola saw John Stones break down due to injury and was forced off in the 36th minute of the clash and was replaced by Fernandinho.

Stones was doubtful heading into the fixture, having missed City's 5-1 thrashing of Watford last weekend.

After the game, Guardiola said: “Just say thank you both, John for the effort and Ferna, who has only played once there, in (my) second season at right-back.

“It is not easy to control Vinicius he is an outstanding player but he did everything. I knew he would play well.”

Stones is now seemingly doubtful for City's trip to Leeds United on Saturday (17.30).

Kyle Walker is already sidelined and may not be available again.

Liverpool could move to the summit of the Premier League and pile the pressure on City ahead of their Elland Road clash.