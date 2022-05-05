Manchester City missed out on setting up a Champions League final with Liverpool but the pair are still going head to head in the Premier League.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final.

Los Blancos pulled off one of the all-time European comebacks to pile misery on Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu last night.

Trailing in stoppage-time, Madrid bagged two goals in as many stoppage-time minutes through Rodrygo to level the semi-final 5-5 on aggregate and take the tie to extra-time.

Then Karim Benzema stepped up to bag another huge goal from the penalty spot, which booked Madrid's spot against the Reds in Paris on Saturday 28 May.

It's a repeat of the 2018 final when Jurgen Klopp's men suffered a 3-1 loss to the Spanish giants Kyiv.

Indeed, it’s a chance to atone for that defeat.

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring Real Madrid’s match-winner against Man City. Picture: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

By the time they do battle again at the Stade de France, Liverpool will be hoping they can still round off an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds sit just a point behind Man City in the Premier League with four matches to play.

It's set to be a thrilling end to the top-flight season, with an FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday 14 May also to look foward to.

The title race is set to come down to the wire and fine margins could prove the difference.

And City suffered their latest injury blow when Kyle Walker limped off against Real.

The defender has missed the past five games before being thrown straight back into Pep Guardiola's side.

But Walker could last only 71 minutes before limping off in severe pain.

Now City will be sweating on the influential right-back for the remaining four matches of the Premier League campaign.