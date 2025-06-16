Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool (L) and Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United | Getty Images

Manchester United have entered the race for one of Liverpool’s transfer targets

Liverpool have been one of the busiest clubs in the early weeks of the summer transfer window as they look to launch a successful defence of their Premier League title next campaign.

Jeremie Frimpong has arrived from Bayer Leverkusen while a deal has been agreed with the German club for star midfielder Florian Wirtz. The agreement could be a British record transfer if add-ons are met with Liverpool paying £100m plus another £16m in potential add-ons.

Arne Slot will also hope to have Milos Kerkez in his ranks ahead of pre-season next month with the Anfield club edging closer to a deal for the Bournemouth left-back. That move could spell the end of Andy Robertson’s time with the Reds, as he has emerged as a top target for La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Caoimhin Kelleher has already left the club after a deal worth up to £18m was agreed with Brentford for his departure. Despite a number of arrivals, the reports continue to circle that the Reds are still on the hunt for a new striker.

Man Utd enter race for Hugo Ekitike

One striker Liverpool hold an active interest in is Eintracht Frankfurt ace Hugo Ekitiké. However, they now face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, who have made direct contact with the player’s representatives and with the German club.

That is according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who wrote on X: “Manchester United also made contact with the management of Hugo Ekitike over the weekend and have expressed concrete interest! Man United are now in contact with Eintracht Frankfurt and Ekitike. No decision has been made yet. Liverpool and Chelsea are still in the race.”

He followed that up with another update, adding: “MUFC are so far the only club to have made direct contact with Eintracht Frankfurt. Liverpool and Chelsea have, up to now, only held concrete talks with the player’s management.”

Hugo Ekitike 2024-25 season in numbers as Premier League trio eye striker

The 22-year-old is said to have a release clause in his deal of £84m which Liverpool would need to activate to see off interest from United and Chelsea. The Frenchman enjoyed the best season of his career in the most recent campaign as he netted 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for a total of 34 goal contributions.

15 of his goals came in 33 Bundesliga games while he also provided eight assists. He scored four times in 12 Europa League outings and three times in as many appearances in the DFB-Pokal.

Only five players scored more goals in the Bundesliga last season as Ekitike helped Frankfurt secure third spot in the German top flight and with it Champions League football next season. Liverpool and Chelsea have both qualified for the Champions League while United have no European football after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur last month.