£50m Man Utd star set for surprising exit as West Ham eye Man City raid

A roundup of the latest transfer headlines for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Liverpool are yet to make their first signing of the summer window but with links continuing to swirl and talks ramping up, fans can expect to see the Reds open their 2024 portfolio any day now.

While we wait for Liverpool to make their decisions, their rivals continue to strengthen their squads ahead of what promises to be another thrilling season in the Premier League. Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer rumours for the opposition.

Man United defender ‘gives okay’ to leave

Manchester United have been looking to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich and they are now edging closer to securing his signature. Foot Mercato reporter Santi Aouna recently reported that the Red Devils had ‘reached a verbal agreement’ to sign the right-back, but they were waiting on discussions between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and his potential new club West Ham.

A fresh update from Aouna claims that United have ‘informed’ Mazraoui that the deal ‘will be finalised’, as he awaits the green light to leave Germany. Wan-Bissaka has also ‘given his okay’ to move to the Irons, with the last details between the two Premier League clubs just waiting to be settled.

It will essentially be a like-for-like pair of deals, as Wan-Bissaka departs and Mazraoui presumably arrives to take his place.

Newcastle in ‘advanced talks’ for Championship ace

Newcastle United have been recruiting well this window, adding much-needed depth to their squad after struggling with injuries last season. Before the Deadline Day, the Magpies continue to cast out their net for new signings, while also ensuring to toe the line of the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Newcastle are ‘in advanced talks’ with Sheffield United over a deal for rising star William Osula. The 20-year-old rose into the spotlight with the Blades last season after he returned from his loan spell with Derby County during the 2022/23 season.

Osula made 21 appearances last season but started just nine as Sheffield United suffered their relegation fate. The striker did enjoy a strong impact in the FA Cup though, in just two tournament appearances, Osula scored three goals, including a brace against Gillingham in their 4-0 win.

The two clubs are reportedly ‘talking with expectation’ of a deal being finalised this window.