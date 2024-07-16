Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United | Getty Images

A roundup of the latest transfer news for Liverpool’s rivals this week.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Euro 2024 over and England once again falling at the final hurdle, players can return to their clubs and begin pre-season activity ready for the 2024/25 Premier League action.

There is still a long stretch to go before the transfer window closes as well and plenty of deals are still expected to get over the line in the coming weeks. Liverpool are biding their time ahead of what is expected to be a busy August, so while we wait for the Reds to make some moves, let’s see what their rivals have been up to so far this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man United eyeing England international

Euro 2024 has been a great shop window for a number of clubs and managers to monitor both their own players and potential transfer targets. While England were dealt heartbreak with another European near miss, a lot of players have stepped into the spotlight with their performances. The likes of Marc Guehi and Kobbie Mainoo have received a lot of praise for their efforts, with the Manchester United midfielder only further highlighting his name after an impressive 2023/24 campaign.

However, Mainoo is a talent United are keen on keeping around, despite talks of their player overhaul this summer. In fact, they are looking to give him more options to work with in the middle of the park and are considering tapping into the England camp.

According to CaughtOffside, fellow rising star Adam Wharton is on the Red Devils’ radar, marking another Crystal Palace star being targeted by Premier League rivals. Michael Olise recently made the switch to Bayern Munich from the Eagles, Guehi is on the radar of multiple clubs, and now Wharton is also being targeted. The 20-year-old only joined Selhurst Park this February so it’s highly unlikely Palace will be looking to cash in already, but it depends what kind of money United are willing to offer for him.

Newcastle eyeing in-demand winger

Newcastle United are on the market for new attacking options this summer and according to TEAMtalk, they are ‘plotting a move’ for Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto. The Magpies are looking to replace the exit-linked Miguel Almiron, who has been heavily connected to a Saudi Arabia move for some time now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gnonto has been tipped to leave Leeds for some time now, and since they failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League, his departure seems imminent. The Whites are reportedly not looking to sell any other star players following the reluctant sale of Archie Gray, but if the price is right, Leeds may not have much choice.

Gnonto is high on Everton’s shortlist but Newcastle ‘are ready to join the chase’, but they must find at least £25 million, as the Elland Road outfit will reportedly not accept less than that for a potential sale.