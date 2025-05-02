Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United at San Mames Stadium on May 01, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Man United are 14th in the Premier League and 43 points behind champions Liverpool yet are on the verge of reaching the Europa League final.

It's crunch time in the European competitions. Unfortunately, Liverpool are not part of the proceedings. There was little reward for the Reds topping the new format of the Champions League. They were given the supposed advantage of facing Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and lost the tie on penalties.

Granted, there's not a Kopite currently bemoaning Liverpool's current situation. There is a month-long fiesta ongoing after the Premier League title was claimed. Supporters are relishing the possibility of watching the silverware be lifted aloft inside Anfield for the first time in 35 years. The countdown to May 26 is on.

There have been plenty from the outside who've attempted to disparage the feat of Arne Slot in his maiden season as head coach. They've tried to claim Liverpool have been lucky with injuries despite Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota having lengthy spells on the treatment table.

There have also been claimed that the Reds have won a weaker Premier League than in previous years. Slot has politely been in disagreement. The Liverpool boss has been asked the question several times. He was quizzed on the matter before the emphatic 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, which secured the Reds' 20th English championship.

Slot said: “Everyone can have your opinion, and where we live it’s a positive thing you can share it with everyone. As long as it comes from their own idea, that’s the nice thing. I can only tell you what I’ve experienced this season and can say it’s never been as exciting for a top-five finish. In my opinion it’s a really difficult league, there’s not an easy game. But that tells you something about us."

Indeed, the race for Champions League qualification is razor-tight. Nottingham Forest, who sat third for much of the season, suffered a 2-0 home defeat by 11th-placed Brentford last night.

And the results in Europe have continued to underline the strength of the Premier League. Tottenham have lost 19 top-flight games this season and languish 16th in the table - yet have one foot in the Europa League final after a 3-1 last-four first-leg win over Bodo/Glimt. Granted, the Norwegian side are minnows compared to Spurs. But just look at Manchester United's result in the competition.

The Red Devils have also endured an insipid campaign and they lie 14th in the Premier League. Yet they too are on the cusp of reaching the Europa League showpiece. Ruben Amorim's side delivered a 3-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao - who are fourth in La Liga. United were aided by the sending off of home defender Dani Vivian in the 35th minute. But the visitors were already ahead at San Mames courtesy of Casemiro's goal five minutes earlier before Bruno Fernandes fired a double. An all-English final between two mid-table clubs is in the offing.

Add that to the fact that Arsenal cruised beyond Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Gunners beat the reigning European and Spanish champions 5-1 on aggregate. Arsenal, who are 15 points adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League, head into their semi-final second leg against PSG just a goal behind.

And Liverpool's next opponents are also on the verge of reaching a European final. Admittedly, Chelsea should be winning the Europa Conference League without breaking a sweat and a 4-1 triumph against Swedish side Djurgarden in the semi-final first leg is nothing less than expected. Yet the Stamford Bridge side are fifth in the English top flight and 22 points behind the champions.